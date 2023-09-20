NFL Rumors: Latest Nick Chubb injury update is even worse than we thought
Nick Chubb could be facing a long road to recovery after undergoing a devastating, season-ending knee injury on Monday Night Football.
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who notably scored two defensive touchdowns off of turnovers by quarterback Deshaun Watson. But in the second quarter, the Browns lost their star player on offense for the season. Running back Nick Chubb suffered a knee injury in the second quarter so horrific that ESPN wouldn't show the replay.
Following the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb will miss the rest of the season. The writing was on the wall considering how quickly he was ruled out of the game. Now, Browns fans are wondering what the severity of the injury is and what his recovery could look like.
According to CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, there were initial discussions that Chubb could require two surgeries -- one between 7-10 days after the injury and the other several weeks after the initial procedure. Additionally, Anderson says that of Chubb's injuries, the meniscus is included.
Nick Chubb could require two surgeries following horrific knee injury
As Anderson mentions in her tweet that the two-surgery process is preliminary talk and not confirmed as of yet.
This notably isn't the only major knee injury he suffered in his career. In 2015, Chubb tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL while suffering cartilage damage and a left knee dislocation when he was playing for the Georgia Bulldogs. That was the very knee that Chubb injured when facing the Steelers.
On the season, Chubb ran for 170 yards on 28 carries while catching all four of his targets for 21 yards.
With Chubb out for the season, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are expected to sign Kareem Hunt on Wednesday. The deal is worth up to $4 million, per NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport. This is a day after the team brought Hunt in for a tryout. Hunt had played for the Browns from 2019 until the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Jerome Ford stepped up when Chubb suffered the injury, as he rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries while catching three-of-four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown. So, Cleveland will roll with a one-two punch of Ford and Hunt for the remainder of the season.