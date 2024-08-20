Lions will audition potential trade chip in final preseason outing
By Lior Lampert
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was his candid, typical self. He provided several updates regarding the state of the team and how they intend to move forward, including backup quarterback Hendon Hooker's preseason finale status.
Per Campbell, the plan is to get a "real good look" at Hooker in Detroit's last exhibition contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"We’d love to get [Hooker] a lot of reps this week," Campell stated. "I think the idea would be, you’d love to start him this week. I’d like to start him, and then it’s just a matter of how much does he play."
By the sound of it, Hooker will get ample opportunities to showcase his talents when the Lions host the Steelers for their upcoming clash.
A third-round pick in last year's NFL Draft, the Lions made a legitimate investment in Hooker. Since then, Detroit signed Jared Goff to a massive contract extension this offseason, solidifying his status as the franchise signal-caller. So, it's unlikely the former becomes a constant fixture in Motown, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
With that in mind, Campbell could have an ulterior motive for starting Hooker in the final preseason game before roster cuts: Building up his trade value.
Several teams could use a high-end backup or benefit from seeing if Hooker can emerge as a long-term solution (including two divisional rivals). Only 26, the ex-college standout offers intriguing upside for potential suitors.
Hooker is collecting dust in Detroit. The Goff deal suggests he'll hold a clipboard on the sidelines as long as he's with the Lions. While having multiple good quarterbacks can typically be considered a reasonable problem, it's counterintuitive when deeply committed to one.
In two preseason appearances thus far, Hooker has performed admirably. He's completed 17 of his 24 passes (70.8 percent) for 186 scoreless yards and zero interceptions, taking one sack. Moreover, his dual-threat ability has been on full display (nine carries for 45 yards), including an impressive seven-yard touchdown scamper versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Arguably the most prominent bargaining chip this preseason, Hooker's outing against Pittsburgh bears watching.