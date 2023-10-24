NFL Rumors: Lions-Chase Young trade, Raiders QB blunder, Chiefs trade chip
- Raiders completely botched the QB situation in Vegas
- If the Chiefs trade away a player, it's obvious who it'll be
- Lions have a strong case to make a trade for Chase Young
NFL Rumors: Lions trade for Chase Young could take easy shape
Everyone was ready to crown the Detroit Lions as one of the most likely contenders in the NFC until they got completely run over in Week 7 against the Ravens. Now there are real questions about if GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell need to make a splashy move at the trade deadline.
There are now some rumblings they might indeed be buying at the deadline to upgrade the roster. "National NFL analyst" Cam Marino reported on Twitter that the Lions "have been aggressive in their approach to acquire a defensive talent."
One area that could surely stand to be upgraded is on the defensive front. Specifically, the loss to the Ravens and the time Lamar Jackson had cleanly in the pocket indicates that Detroit could be interested in adding an edge rusher to the roster, hopefully an immediate-impact player.
So it's curious to also see that NFL insider Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that several teams have inquired about Washington Commanders pass-rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Importantly, Anderson also added that these inquiring teams would be willing to pay either player with an extension as they're set for free agency this offseason.
Young, as a complement to Aidan Hutchinson and with the Lions M.O., would make the most sense. Not only is he likely more cost-effective, even if slightly, on the trade market, but he's also a higher-upside player as he's been robbed of some early seasons due to injury.
The Lions have a need and two answers to that need are available on the market. It would only make sense if Detroit got involved in the Chase Young trade market.