NFL Rumors: Lions-Stefon Diggs trade, Vikings need trade luck, Dolphins-OBJ buzz
- Dolphins appear to be closing in on Odell Beckham Jr.
- Vikings traded up in the draft for a QB might take more than strategy
- Lions buzzing about potential Stefon Diggs trade
NFL free agency got off to a furious start in the first week of signings, but things have since slowed down. And yet, there are still a lot of big dominoes yet to fall in the 2024 offseason, not the least of which is a still-booming trade market, some big names yet to sign, and of course the NFL Draft. So let's catch up on the biggest and latest NFL rumors buzzing around the league to see what madness still awaits fans this offseason.
NFL Rumors: Dolphins on track to sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Since the arrival of Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins offense has been one of the league's most exciting, a fact that was cranked up to 11 whenever the franchise traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Of course, that hasn't translated into AFC East titles or playoff success, but that apparently isn't stopping McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier from looking to further strengthen the weapons on that side of the ball.
Namely, the Dolphins have expressed interest in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the past week, including a visit for the former first-round pick with Miami. And according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, OBJ and the Dolphins had a positive meeting and, if the money can be a greed upon, a deal could be forthcoming.
There is clearly mutual interest between the Dolphins and Beckham, but price could be tricky to figure out. Last offseason, OBJ signed a one-year, $15 million pact with the Baltimore Ravens. However, after putting up pedestrian numbers, there's a good chance that dollar-figure declines a bit, but how much so remains to be seen.
Having said that, Beckham could see the value in playing a role in the Dolphins' supercharged offense and what that could mean for a potential next contract. Reading between the lines, it seems like an agreement is likely on the way.
NFL Rumors: Vikings trading up in draft needs a healthy dose of luck
It's almost been viewed as a formality in recent weeks that the Minnesota Vikings will trade into the Top 5 or potentially even the Top 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft in order to draft a quarterback. Now, there has been plenty of oxygen expended about whether or not that would be for J.J. McCarthy or Drake Maye, but it does appear -- especially after acquiring another first-round pick from the Houston Texans -- that the Vikings are keen on the aggressive move up for a signal-caller.
However, the biggest thing that the Vikings may need for that to happen is for Lady Luck to be on their side. The New England Patriots, currently sitting at the No. 3 overall pick, have often been deemed the most likely trade partner for Minnesota, but that's also a team that could be in the QB market. And as MMQB insider Albert Breer laid out, that could mean needing the non-Caleb Williams quarterback prospect that the Patriots like being selected at No. 2 by Washington. And to know that with certainty, that might mean waiting until draft night to decide whether or not to trade No. 3 overall:
"It’s possible we get closer to the draft, and the Patriots decide they like one of the non–Caleb Williams quarterbacks. If that guy isn’t there, and they don’t see the others being worth a third pick, they could be willing to move the pick while they’re on the clock. But for right now, it seems less likely that a trade into the top three will be there for the Vikings, which presumably would mean no Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels for Minnesota, with at least the perception those two are going Nos. 2 and 3, in some order."
That certainly complicates things for Minnesota, though it also doesn't completely dispel the possibility of a trade that doesn't involve the Patriots. If the Vikings indeed love McCarthy as much as been reported, then moving into the Top 5 via trade with the Cardinals or Chargers to jump ahead of the Giants could also be on the table.
But trading with the Patriots seems as if it could be increasingly complicated for the Vikings' considerations.
NFL Rumors: Lions heavily connected to possible Stefon Diggs trade
We've already seen the Detroit Lions utilize the trade market to fill one hole that needed to be addressed this offseason when they made a deal for cornerback Carlton Davis. But the recent fervor among Lions fans has been about the possibility of adding another top-tier receiving threat to the duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. And the focus has been a familiar face: Stefon Diggs.
Diggs, of course, began his career in the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Buffalo Bills where he has spent the last four NFL seasons. But trade rumors have surrounded Diggs for well over a year now, and the receiver has only fueled that with cryptic social media posts that seem to indicate a potential trade this offseason.
So where do the Lions come in? That largely begins with a post from Nick Faria of Pro Football Network, who listed the Lions as a top landing spot for Diggs in a potential trade. He noted the need for receiving help in Detroit along with the notion of the club maximizing its "championship window" with Jared Goff thriving under OC Ben Johnson and after making the NFC Championship Game a year ago.
That isn't anything concrete, to be sure. But it has most definitely caused the speculation to reach a fever pitch among Lions fans. And as Andrew Harbaugh of Lions Wire noted, Detroit is also in a position with no glaring holes on the roster and already contending to be aggressive in any pursuit of Diggs, who would surely help the offense moving forward. Harbaugh even suggested moving the No. 29 overall pick in a trade with the Bills.
Again, that all guarantees precisely nothing for Diggs and the Lions alike. But there is bellowing smoke for a Stefon Diggs trade, and Detroit might make more sense than any of the other 31 NFL teams to go all-in to make such a move.