NFL Rumors: Matching 4 top trade candidates with the perfect team
The official marker of the new league year is quickly approaching, and some key players are sure to be dealt, here's who they should land with
By Jack Posey
2. Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs is a top receiver in the league and one of the most prolific route runners. Diggs was once traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills, allowing him to reach his fullest potential. But these last few years, while productive, have seemed to get to Diggs. The Bills have been unable to reach the Super Bowl despite being so close during Diggs' tenure. And that appears to have gotten to Diggs; he is often shown getting in the face of his teammates during the playoffs.
The most logical destination for Stefon Diggs would be to join his brother Trevon on the Dallas Cowboys.
You may be quick to point out they have a superstar wideout in CeeDee Lamb. And maybe Diggs isn’t ready to join a team in a supporting role. But Diggs is getting older, and the Cowboys would feel the most like family. With the superstar talent already on that team and the resources of Jerry Jones, the addition of Stefon Diggs would cement the Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender.
In return for Diggs going to Dallas, the Bills would command high draft capital or a player or players that can equally be contributors.
Stefon Diggs' perfect team: Dallas Cowboys