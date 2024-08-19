Matthew Judon shows he is a far better teammate on new team than Haason Reddick
By John Buhler
When the Atlanta Falcons traded for linebacker Matthew Judon to help bolster their less-than-stellar pass rush, much was made about them giving away a third-round pick in 2025 for a 30-something playing on an expiring contract. Contractual issues are the primary reason why Judon no longer plays for the New England Patriots. He wanted a new deal, and his former employer was not having it at all.
Upon coming to Atlanta late last week, Judon met with the local Atlanta media. He made it a point to say that he is comfortable playing out the final year of his contract with the Falcons, mostly because he does not know them and they do not know him. Obviously, I think both parties would love to make this work long-term, but again, he had been playing for the Patriots for years prior to being traded.
This is the money quote from Judon about his money, or lack thereof, after coming over to Atlanta.
The Atlanta Falcons don't know me as a football player. They know my history. So I can't demand something I haven't worked for."
Judon just turned 32 years old and will play out the 2024 NFL season at $6.5 million for the Falcons.
With the addition of safety Justin Simmons in free agency, Atlanta now has a defense to boot, too.
Matthew Judon shows he is a much better teammate the Haason Reddick
Judon's quote is precisely why I wanted the Falcons to deal for him over Haason Reddick. I talked about this last week on the most recent episode of The Blogging Dirty Podcast. I blew the whistle on Atlanta potentially trading for the frustrated edge rusher now on the New York Jets. Reddick has been a hit-or-miss player throughout his entire pro career out of Temple. He has also been annoying.
I understand his frustrations over being traded over from his adopted hometown team in the Philadelphia Eagles to the usual bag of suck that is Gang Green, especially when the Jets brass said they would be giving him the contract Philadelphia was never going to. Overall, I think Reddick overestimated his value. While he and Judon are comparable players, it was always a different case.
With Judon, he had played for the Patriots for years and starred there. He wanted a new deal, and wasn't getting the one he thought he deserved. Atlanta may not have given him the money he craved, but he will have a real shot at winning games this year playing out his expiring contract for a contender. As for Reddick, he could have played for a contender in the Jets, but they are ... the Jets.
Judon may not live up to the hype Dirty Bird Nation has thrust upon him, but appreciate his approach.