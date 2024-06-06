If Cowboys don't work out, Micah Parsons wants to team up with TJ Watt
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense boasts an impressive depth chart of top-tier talent, including stars like TJ Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Patrick Queen. However, despite this crew, there are still some areas that need addressing. Recently, an All-Pro Pass Rusher expressed interest in joining the Steelers, potentially bolstering their defense.
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons expressed enthusiasm about the idea of joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. Parsons mentioned teaming up with Watt and the rest of the Steelers' formidable defense would be a thrilling prospect if he ever leaves the Cowboys. While Parsons remains committed to playing in Dallas, and will likely receive and extension, envisioning him adding his pass-rushing prowess to Mike Tomlin's squad sparks exciting possibilities for the Steelers' defense.
According to Pro Football Focus, Watt currently holds an impressive pass rush grade of 91.7 on a scale of 0-100. Parsons, however, tops this with a grade of 93.7. The next-highest grade for the Steelers belongs to linebacker Alex Highsmith, who has a score of 85.9. Imagine the impact if Highsmith were used as a rotational player, allowing Parsons to join forces with Watt as a starter.
Pittsburgh Steelers would love to have Micah Parsons on their roster
The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens, which just made the AFC Championship last season, the Cincinnati Bengals which almost won a Super Bowl a few years ago, and the Cleveland Browns. The division boasts several standout quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. While Pittsburgh still has questions about their own signal caller, in order to succeed right now, the Steelers need a defense that can consistently apply pressure.
Despite his playoff struggles, Parsons' versatility and pursuit tactics can go a long way in helping the Steelers defense secure crucial divisional victories. Moreover, the AFC as a whole is a different league, and the conference happens to include Patrick Mahomes and the reigning back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers, Texans, and Bills also figure to be in the mix with Justin Herbert, CJ Stroud, and Josh Allen leading the charge.
By adding Parsons, the Steelers would enhance their ability to contain these explosive offenses, increasing their chances of success in crucial matchups. This is only assuming he were to leave the Cowboys, which will likely not happen if Jerry Jones is serious about retaining the former Penn State superstar.
Parsons has a place in mind if he ever were to leave the Lone Star State. It would be the Steel City, and the historic rivalry between the Cowboys and Steelers would add another chapter to it should this move occur.