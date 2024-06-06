A Raiders-Steelers trade that frees first-round pick from purgatory
By Lior Lampert
The Pittsburgh Steelers have left the door gaping for Jaylen Warren to take over the backfield in 2024. But what does that mean for former first-round draft pick and teammate Najee Harris?
Harris was selected No. 24 overall in 2021 to be the long-term three-down workhorse for the Steelers, looking the part as a rookie. He led the NFL in touches (381) en route to 1,667 scrimmage yards, 10 touchdowns and his lone Pro Bowl nod. Then, Warren entered the picture the next season, and everything changed.
An undrafted, undersized back (5-foot-8, 215 pounds), Warren immediately displayed explosiveness and burst -- something the rushing attack has lacked with Harris. The two are now in a full-blown timeshare, evidenced by their near-even snap rate. However, the former has been far more productive with his opportunities, putting the latter's future with Pittsburgh in question.
On Thursday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated labeled Harris as the "most likely" trade candidate in his mailbag column. Considering the Steelers declined his fifth-year option, meaning he can become a free agent after next season, this makes sense.
Naturally, we began thinking of potential destinations that could free Harris from purgatory and allow him to be a full-time starter again. But most teams have their backfield situations sorted out at this juncture in the offseason. Nonetheless, one franchise lost a former All-Pro tailback in free agency and has yet to replace him sufficiently: the Las Vegas Raiders.
So, here is a trade that could simultaneously address a need for the Raiders while paving the way for Warren to pace the Steelers' backfield.
A Raiders-Steelers trade that frees first-round pick from purgatory
Considering Harris is in a contract year and the state of the running back market, it shouldn't cost much to acquire him. Here, the Raiders send their 2025 fourth-rounder to the Steelers to seal the deal.
The Green Bay Packers poached two-time Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs from the Raiders with a massive payday earlier this offseason. Las Vegas currently has unproven third-year back Zamir White sitting atop the depth chart as a result. In other words, taking a flier on Harris wouldn't hurt.
Jacobs, who ironically was also selected 24th overall (but in 2019), left behind 270 vacated touches -- not to mention he missed four games. Since his departure, All the Raiders have done to address the position is sign underwhelming veteran Alexander Mattison and spend a sixth-round pick on rookie Dylan Laube. The prospective addition of Harris at least gives them some semblance of a viable option to pair with or spell White.
Harris has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in his first three seasons as a pro. While he hasn't necessarily done so efficiently, he presents the Raiders with someone who has a track record. Moreover, he is a capable receiving option out of the backfield, catching at least 29 passes yearly.
What do you think? Does this sound reasonable and logical transaction for both sides?