NFL rumors: Niners dealing, Chris Olave arrest, retired Packer defends Love
- A former Packers quarterback wrote in defense of Jordan Love
- Chris Olave was arrested Monday night in New Orleans
- An insider thinks that John Lynch might be negotiating
By Josh Wilson
Chris Olave arrested in New Orleans for speeding
New Orleans Saints sophomore wide receiver Chris Olave was arrested late Monday night by Kenner City Police after he was pulled over for operating a motor vehicle 35 miles per hour above the posted speed limit (70 in a 35). The arrest was first reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football and confirmed by NFL.com and Nola.com.
Nola.com reports that Olave was pulled over shortly after 9:00 p.m. and released about half an hour before midnight. A police spokesperson told Nola.com that Olave was swerving around cars on a street that featured residential and commercial areas, and was arrested for reckless driving.
Olave's brother posted on X.com (formerly Twitter) to say Olave was running an errand to CVS, downplaying the arrest.
To this point, it doesn't appear as if there are other factors at play outside of the speed and recklessness to Olave's driving. No reports of intoxication or substances were at play, which will be viewed as -- and is -- good news by the Saints organization.
Still, it's a tough look for a Saints locker room that has continued to bend in the post-Sean Payton era. Miserable losses and offensive performance the last few weeks have put the team's on-field performance in question, and a distraction like a reckless driving arrest will only put the spotlight on how things are going in New Orleans for all the wrong reasons.
