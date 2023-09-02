NFL Rumors: Packers-Chris Jones trade, Lions surprise, Steelers hometown signing
NFL Rumors: Steelers sign another Pitt product to practice squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some potential drama brewing at running back as fans are starting to call for Jaylen Warren to get more work over former first-round pick Najee Harris. But all the way off of the depth chart, there's a feel-good story and a homecoming taking shape.
Early on Saturday morning, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers are signing former Pitt running back Qadree Ollison to the team's practice squad. Ollison spent three seasons with the Falcons after being a fifth-round pick in 2019 before a year with the Cowboys and then being released from the Jaguars practice squad earlier this offseason.
Ollison hasn't seen the field all too much in his NFL career to this point, registering just 158 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards in his career, though he does have five rushing touchdowns to his credit.
However, the Steelers are not just bringing back a player familiar with the Pittsburgh area but, also, a player who is quite familiar with another Pitt Panthers standout, starting quarterback Kenny Pickett. The pair crossed paths in their college careers in 2017 and 2018 when both were in Pat Narduzzi's program together.
In reality, Ollison has a slim chance of being elevated from the practice squad barring an injury. Having said that, if there is an injury that arises, having a running back who is familiar with QB1 could be something valuable for the Steelers to maintain some sort of continuity.