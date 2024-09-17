Packers winning with Malik Willis is even bigger with Jordan Love rumor
By Lior Lampert
Malik Willis' inaugural start as a member of the Green Bay Packers was a bit of an eyesore -- to put it kindly. Nonetheless, the backup quarterback did enough to guide the team to victory in their first game of 2024 sans franchise passer Jordan Love.
Green Bay secured a much-needed 16-10 win at home in Week 2 over the Indianapolis Colts, bringing them to 1-1. Willis did his part, managing the contest and sitting on the early 10-0 lead they built. However, the style of football the Packers played wasn't particularly conducive to sustained success, though it got overshadowed by their opponent's shortcomings.
Luckily, for the Packers and Cheeseheads everywhere, Willis' time under center has an expiration date. Eventually, Love will return, and recent intel from ESPN's Rob Demovsky suggests it could be sooner than initially anticipated.
During an appearance on ESPN Milwaukee's Jen, Gabe & Chewy podcast, Demovsky revealed that Love "was really close to playing" against Indy. Considering previous reports indicated the standout signal-caller has a Week 5 target date in sight, this latest tidbit sounds like his recovery timeline has accelerated.
Packers winning with Malik Willis is more crucial as Jordan Love's return reportedly expedited
Love carried a questionable tag heading into Green Bay's meeting with the Colts. Despite this, no one expected him to suit up, given his well-chronicled MCL sprain was deemed a multi-week issue. Regardless, Demovsky makes it abundantly clear the 2020 first-round pick's injury designation wasn't "some charade," meaning he could be back in action in short order.
Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic ($), Love wasn't medically cleared to play versus the Colts. But it seems like the gunslinger could rejoin the Packers as soon as Week 3 when they face the Tennessee Titans on the road.
Willis did little to instill confidence he could keep the ship afloat in Love's stead. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed a motivational quote after defeating Indianapolis that sounded more like a cry for help than faith in the former.
The Packers are glad to prevail without their most important player and organizational centerpiece. But Willis only further proved how badly Green Bay needs Love.