3 recently-released RBs Packers can add to replace AJ Dillon
The Green Bay Packers were dealt an unfortunate blow on Tuesday when it was announced that AJ Dillon will miss the entire 2024 campaign with a neck injury. That leaves the Packers a smidge thin at the running back position. Josh Jacobs should handle bell cow duties with his usual aplomb, but the Packers' change-of-pace options — rookie MarShawn Lloyd and second-year RB Emanuel Wilson — leave much to be desired.
There is breakout potential there, but Green Bay may desire a bit more experience in their reserve unit or a new element of some kind. Dillon is coming off a challenging season, in which he managed 613 yards on 178 rush attempts through 15 games (3.4 YPC). Dillon's efficiency was not great, and he ended the season on the injury report because of a stinger — an issue that will now cost him all of the 2024 campaign.
Despite these ongoing troubles, however, Dillon is beloved in the locker room and clearly a player Green Bay values. He offers legitimate utility as a pass-catcher, so the Packers are losing more than a physical, between-the-hash marks runner.
Without Dillon to operate as the consensus RB2 behind Jacobs, here are a few established vets the Packers can target after the dust settles on roster cuts around the league.
3. Boston Scott, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams
Boston Scott has spent the last few years as an efficient, if sparsely utilized change-of-pace option for the Philadelphia Eagles. After falling on the wrong side of the Los Angeles Rams' roster bubble this summer, the 29-year-old will now search for a new home.
At 5-foot-6, Scott supplies a slightly different dynamic when compared to the 6-foot, 250-pound physicality of Dillon. He won't pummel defensive linemen between the hash marks, but Scott has a twitchy, evasive manner to his game, and he often found success in the Eagles' intermediate passing attack. The multi-faceted nature of Scott's skill set should help him carve out a niche, however slim, in the Packers' offensive game plan.
Scott tallied 4.3 yards per carry last season, in line with his career average. He isn't built for a significant role at this stage of his career, but the Packers were already beginning to fade Dillon a bit. With Josh Jacobs dominating early-down work (and plenty of pass-catching reps, too), the Packers won't need Scott to emerge as an unexpected workhorse. He simply needs to provide speed in concentrated doses, adding a new wrinkle to Green Bay's RB collective.
With Jordan Love slinging passes and plenty of speedy playmakers to test a defense, odds are Scott would find a way to fit in. Scott, however, is reportedly signing with the Steelers practice squad but the Packers could still aim to try and swoop him up from there.
2. Frank Gore Jr., formerly of the Buffalo Bills
Undrafted rookie Frank Gore Jr., direct descendant of NFL legend Frank Gore (Sr.), was axed from the Buffalo Bills in cold-hearted fashion. He put up 4,022 yards across four years at Southern Miss before joining Buffalo for the preseason, in which he averaged a healthy 4.9 yards per scramble. Given Gore Sr.'s deep-rooted connection to the franchise, there was hope that Gore Jr. might scrap his way into the 53-man mix.
Unfortunately, nepotism lost today. Well, wait. Anyways, Gore Jr. is on the market after several impressive flashes in the preseason. We have seen plenty of undrafted RBs emerge as viable NFL contributors in recent years. Perhaps Gore is next in line. He ought to catch on with a new team and the Packers now have a glaring need at the position.
He's not the most explosive RB, but Gore made the most of non-ideal conditions at Southern Miss, often poking his way through poor blocking to carve out chunk gains. At 5-foot-8 and 201 pounds, Gore is great at powering through contact. Defenders have a tough time bumping him off line. What he lacks in straight-line speed and acceleration, Gore should theoretically make up for with vision and physicality.
That fact that he descends from one of the true legends at his position can't hurt. Gore has earned another NFL look and it's a fun possibility for the Packers now that Dillon is out of commission.
1. Matt Breida, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers' roster crunch comes at the expense of Matt Breida, once a cornerstone of the Niners' ground attack. The seven-year NFL vet has limited upside at 29, but the Packers aren't necessarily looking for a long-term replacement here. Dillon could be back in 2025, or the Packers can simply draft/sign a more sustainable alternative next summer.
Breida would bring immediate experience as a triple-threat RB to a roster in need. He can do all the standard RB stuff, but Breida also excels as a pass-catcher and run-blocker. At his peak in 2018, Breida eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the Niners. He appeared in all 17 games (with four starts) for the New York Giants last season, a thankless scenario that now leaves Breida's NFL future in jeopardy.
The 2023 campaign was a constant uphill battle for Breida, who averaged a meager 2.7 yards per carry. That is far and away the worst mark of his career. In fact, Breida's YPC average never dripped below 4.1 until last season. A steady (or perhaps steep) decline is evident, though, and it's fair to wonder how much gas Breida has left in the tank.
Green Bay would obviously bet on a better offensive line and supporting cast, hoping that Breida's field vision and baked-in dynamism would allow him to flourish in limited reps. Sometimes volume is the death of efficiency. Breida would be RB2 at absolute best in Green Bay, often relied upon as a third-down pass-catcher or simple pace-changer.
Experience is often useful, especially for a team as young as the Packers. Breida warrants another look.