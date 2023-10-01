3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4
The 2023 NFL season entered its fourth week. While it is still early on in the year, NFL fans get a hint of seeing if their favorite team is a legitimate contender or if they should start preparing for next season (i.e. rebuild).
By Scott Rogust
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4, No. 2: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Browns
The Cleveland Browns had the opportunity to improve to 3-1 on the season in Week 4. While they lost star running back Nick Chubb for the season, their defense is among the best in the league. But this week, they were without another player on offense -- quarterback Deshaun Watson.
On Sunday, Watson was ruled out for Cleveland's game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a shoulder injury. Watson tried to throw during pregame warmups but opted to sit out, not feeling 100 percent. With that, Cleveland would turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who looked like a superstar throughout the preseason. This was his chance to help lead the team to a much-needed win over a division rival.
That didn't happen.
Thompson-Robinson threw 19 completions for 121 yards on 36 attempts. Out of his 17 incomplete passes, three of them were interceptions. One that stood out was his picked-off throw to Ravens defensive back Geno Stone in the fourth quarter.
It was a rough first start for Thompson-Robinson. It will remain to be seen if Watson will be cleared next week for their game against the San Francisco 49ers.