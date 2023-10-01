3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4
The 2023 NFL season entered its fourth week. While it is still early on in the year, NFL fans get a hint of seeing if their favorite team is a legitimate contender or if they should start preparing for next season (i.e. rebuild).
By Scott Rogust
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4, No. 1: Derek Carr, Saints
One of the more shocking decisions this week regarded the New Orleans Saints. Last week, quarterback Derek Carr left the team's game against the Green Bay Packers with what was deemed a sprained AC joint. The injury was declared a week-to-week thing, but the expectation was that Carr would miss some time. In the days leading up to New Orleans' Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it sounded like Jameis Winston would play.
However, in the hours leading up to kickoff, it was announced that Carr would start for the Saints. It was pretty surprising, to say the least, and showed that Carr wanted to help the team win. The thing is, his play was bad enough that actually led the Saints to a loss.
The veteran and former four-time Pro Bowler struggled at home, completing 23-of-37 pass attempts for a measly 127 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Saints didn't score a single touchdown on Sunday afternoon, falling 26-9 to the rival Buccaneers, who improved to 3-1 on the season.
With Carr failing to be effective on the football field on Sunday, maybe head coach Dennis Allen and the training staff urge him to rest up next week to ensure he's feeling 100 percent the next time he starts.