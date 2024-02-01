NFL Rumors: Ravens' defensive coaching staff takes another hit with latest departure
The Baltimore Ravens lost not one but two stars on the defensive coaching staff on the same day.
By Scott Rogust
The Baltimore Ravens' season ended much earlier than they and, quite frankly, most of the NFL world was expecting. In the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens lost 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs, falling just short of clinching a spot in Super Bowl 58.
Given how great the Ravens were this year, their organization and coaching staff were going to be poached by other teams. On Monday, reports indicated that the Los Angeles Chargers were hiring Ravens defensive player personnel Joe Horitz to be their new general manager. Then, on Wednesday, the Ravens found out that star defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was leaving to accept the Seattle Seahawks' head coaching job. Not even 24 hours later, the Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh lost another member of their defensive coaching staff.
According to Bleacher Report NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is leaving to become the defensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans.
Ravens DB coach Dennard Wilson leaves to become new Titans defensive coordinator
This seems to hint at where the Ravens will lean to replace Macdonald as defensive coordinator. While Wilson was an in-house option for the team, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver was considered the favorite.
Wilson was a popular candidate on the coaching carousel. Not only did Wilson interview for the Titans' defensive coordinator position but also for the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers openings. But it was the Titans who won out, and there may be a reason for that.
Prior to joining the Ravens and even the Philadelphia Eagles as defensive backs coach, Wilson was with the Los Angeles Rams from 2012 until 2016 as a defensive quality control coach and defensive backs coach. In the Rams organization was current Titans general manager Ran Carthon, who was the team's director of player personnel throughout Wilson's tenure with the team. So, the two do reunite, with Wilson joining head coach Brian Callahan's staff.
In Wilson's lone season as defensive backs coach, the Ravens allowed just 191.9 passing yards per game (sixth-fewest in the NFL) and 18 passing touchdowns (tied for second-fewest in the NFL).
Losing both Macdonald and Wilson is a huge blow to Harbaugh's staff. We will see how the Ravens fill those voids, staring with the defensive coordinator vacancy.