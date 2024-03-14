NFL Rumors: Ravens GM gives hilarious update on Deebo Samuel trade buzz
Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta denied a rumor that his team reached out to the San Francisco 49ers about acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
By Kinnu Singh
While the Baltimore Ravens still have breakout rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers and star tight end Mark Andrews, the team needs to find more depth and production from its skill position players. Baltimore is expected to be in the market for a wideout after parting ways with veteran Odell Beckham Jr.
After all of the best wideouts in free agency were scooped up, NFL insider Jason La Canfora claimed that Baltimore inquired about trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but were told he wasn't available, "at least for now."
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denies trade interest in 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta refuted inquiring about Samuel by comparing the report to "The Lorax," a Dr. Seuss book.
“That specific report — I read 'The Lorax' last week at a local elementary school, and I would probably put that report similar to that,” DeCosta told reporters at a press conference.
Many general managers could learn a lesson from "The Lorax," which tells the story of a business magnate's greed that ultimately leads to destruction. The businessman arrives in a beautiful forest full of "Truffula Trees," which produce high-quality garments. The greedy businessman chops down all the trees, runs out of material, and goes out of business.
In a way, trading for Samuel would leave the Ravens in a similar situation. If draft picks are Truffula Trees, then perhaps trading for a receiver with a $28.6 million salary cap hit would be a bit greedy, especially when the 2024 NFL Draft features a strong class of wide receivers.
The Miami Dolphins, who are struggling to stay under the salary cap limit, are a good warning sign. This offseason, Miami's best players have left the team in free agency while star wideout Tyreek Hill is accounting for 16.7 percent of their total salary cap space.
The Ravens have $9.6 million in salary cap space. They are currently spending the fourth-fewest cap space on the wide receiver position but the sixth-most at tight end, according to OverTheCap.