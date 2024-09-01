Grading a Ravens-Jets trade that would save Gang Green from itself
By Jack Posey
This past April, the New York Jets traded for standout edge rusher Hasson Reddick. It seemed as if the former Philadelphia Eagle would go ring chasing in New York after the Eagles Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But now it is becoming more of a reality that the soon-to-be 30-year-old Reddick may never even suit up as Jet.
Reddick has not reported to the Jets train camp to this point, seeking a new contract extending him with the team past this year. However, the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas have not been proactive in extending Reddick. Frustrated, Reddick has gone so far as to demand a trade. Douglas released a statement saying they will not grant Reddick's request and he is expected to report to camp. Where does this standoff go from here?
What a Jets-Ravens trade for Hasson Reddick might look like
Well, with the regular season opener only a week away now it is likely that the Jets will either trade or cut Reddick. A possible trade could be with the Baltimore Ravens. It could make sense for both parties. The Jets may want to rid themselves of Reddick, while the Ravens are in a similar situation as the Jets; chasing a Super Bowl victory. The Ravens are also trying to replace edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and the 9.5 sacks he totaled last year.
In dealing for Reddick, the Ravens would have to give up a young player like David Ojabo. Adding a draft pick to the trade would help get it done from the Jets perspective as well, though they don't have a leg to stand on at the moment.
This trade grades a B-. As previously mentioned, it would make sense for both teams in terms of getting rid of a problem and adding talent. However, the Ravens are already over the allotted salary cap and if an extension is what Reddick wants, it is unlikely Baltimore will want to grant it.
As the season opener approaches quicker and quicker it will be interesting to see what they do with Hasson Reddick.