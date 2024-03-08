NFL rumors: Russell Wilson met with surprise team as pit stop before Steelers
Russell Wilson isn't meeting with just the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By Josh Wilson
Friday morning, we learned Russell Wilson is wasting no time meeting with prospective suitors that could be his home for the future. Wilson has permission to speak with teams even before the league year begins on Mar. 13 because the Broncos have parted ways with him.
Denver still owes Wilson a truck full of money, and so Wilson's free agency is particularly interesting because he could ostensibly be had for a veteran minimum deal with his next team since the Broncos are footing the bill on his lifestyle.
Wilson was spotted at the Newark airport on Friday morning heading to Pittsburgh. But it begs the question: Why was Wilson in Newark? Now we know...
Russell Wilson met with Giants before heading to Pittsburgh
According to Adam Schefter, Wilson met with the Giants on Thursday before heading out to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers on Friday. League sources told Schefter it was an "exploratory meeting."
Wilson to New York would be interesting. Daniel Jones got a nice contract from the Giants last year but has not progressed as expected. New York has the No. 6 overall pick this year which places them outside of the range where they could select a QB, but they could get a star young receiver to hand off to a new quarterback.
It would make New York the unofficial home of aging, former MVP & Super Bowl winning quarterbacks with Aaron Rodgers under center for the Jets, the other team that plays at MetLife Stadium.