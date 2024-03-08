NFL rumors: Russell Wilson spotted at airport en route to Steelers meeting
Russell Wilson is on his way to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers.
By Josh Wilson
Thursday, we learned that the Pittsburgh Steelers had interest in recently-fresh free agent Russell Wilson.
Friday, we've learned that interest is getting hotter, with Wilson already en route to Pittsburgh to meet with the team.
Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson was spotted at Newark International Airport on Friday morning getting on a flight to Pittsburgh. Rapoport says sources told him Wilson was cheerful, taking pictures and "hanging out" with fans before the flight.
Wilson is flying out of Newark because he stopped to meet with the Giants before Pittsburgh according to Adam Schefter.
Wilson was likely either on the flight that landed in Pittsburgh at 9:31 a.m., or the flight scheduled to land in Pittsburgh at 12:38 p.m. There's also a 1:25 p.m. flight from Newark to Pittsburgh, but it's hard to see Wilson hopping on a Spirit Airlines flight to get to the Steelers (unless he's embracing the yellow?!).
Russell Wilson could reset career with Steelers
While there is some questionability over the fit for the Steelers and Wilson, there's a world in which, if Wilson can be even close to what he was in Seattle, he could be a missing piece for the Steelers. Under the leadership of Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph on the offensive side last season, Pittsburgh still made the playoffs. How much further could Wilson get them?
The implosion with Denver was tough to watch, but the expecations were massive with Wilson signing a record-setting contract extension before he ever played a snap with the Broncos. That deal likely allows him to sign a small, economical deal with his next team which could help teams build around him.
It's easy to look at the recent results -- and those results are important -- of Wilson's career, but he has history of being a good quarterback. Maybe in a Mike Tomlin-led organization some of his reported sandpaper-like personality won't be as harmful or tolerated.
Interestingly, if he signs with Steelers, he's not the de facto starter. Him battling it out with Kenny Pickett in training camp would be hilarious. Maybe add him and Justin Fields to make for the funniest three-man battle for a starting spot ever?