NFL Rumors: Latest Russell Wilson report is biggest insult yet
Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
After two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson will ride... somewhere. Wilson was released by the Broncos to begin their offseason, officially putting an end to one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history.
Where the Broncos go from here is anyone's best guess, but there's even more intrigue surrounding Wilson who was better in his second year in Denver than he was in his first but is still far from the player he once was.
Even with his struggles in Denver, it's fair to expect Wilson to land a starting job somewhere. It might not be in a great situation, but there has to be a team out there willing to bet on a bounce back of sorts, right?
One team that makes sense as a Wilson landing spot is the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that has pieces on their roster capable of winning now but that also does not have a clear solution under center.
It turns out that if this latest report is true, they still wouldn't have a clear answer as to who their QB1 is even if they get Wilson.
Russell Wilson not being handed starting job if he signs with the Steelers is the biggest slap in the face yet
Rich Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show that even if the Steelers were to sign Wilson, he would not be handed the starting job outright. If that isn't the biggest slap in the face to Wilson, it's hard to know what is.
Wilson might've had his struggles, but he performed better than Pickett by a wide margin, besting him in completion percentage, yards, and touchdowns thrown this past season. The Broncos appeared to have a functional offense at least sometimes last season, while the Steelers looked lost with Pickett under center.
If the Steelers were to sign Wilson and still start Pickett, they'd essentially be trying to validate selecting him in the first round a couple of years ago rather than doing what's best for the Steelers in terms of winning football games. They're not a Super Bowl contender with Wilson under center by any means, but he gives them a much better chance than the 25-year-old Pickett who has struggled for the most part to start his NFL career.