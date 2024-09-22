A Steelers-Panthers trade to betray Russell Wilson's trust one last time
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been far from elite over the first three games of the 2024 season. However, Justin Fields has shown just enough to earn the starting nod moving forward, regardless of what Mike Tomlin may say about the QB battle in his postgame press conference.
Wilson was brought in to be the starting quarterback, and Tomlin is typically true to his word. However, Fields has given him little choice but to roll with the hot hand. Add in that Fields is also the younger option and on the final season of his rookie deal, and it's clear Pittsburgh needs to see what they have in the Ohio State product before next April's draft. The best way to do that would be to give him the starting job for an entire season, even if it means parting ways with Wilson.
The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and there are several QB-needy teams that could use a quarterback like Wilson. No, he is not a game-breaker, but Wilson did win a Super Bowl at one point and doesn't turn the ball over much. For some teams, Wilson would be considered an upgrade, especially if he's able to fully recover from his calf injury soon.
Could the Carolina Panthers trade for Russell Wilson?
The Panthers already have a veteran quarterback starting in favor of Bryce Young in Andy Dalton. The Panthers locker room believes in Dalton, so moving on from him would have to come with an explanation.
At this point in their careers, however, Wilson is the better option, and he could teach another smaller-sized quarterback in Young how to be a professional. It's the best of both worlds, as Wilson would have to put up numbers to earn a nice contract next season, and he'd likely improve the Panthers offense as a result. Heck, it can't get much worse in Carolina. Here is what a trade might look like.
At first, I flirted with including Adam Thielen in this trade, as the Steelers are in desperate need of a second wide receiver opposite George Pickens. However, it's unclear why Carolina would part with the veteran Thielen just as they acquire another offensive weapon in Wilson. Surely, they'd want to give him someone to throw to outside of Diontae Johnson.
A 2025 sixth-round pick doesn't sound like much. Yet, it's exactly what they parted with for Justin Fields, and would help restock their war chest of picks in return for three-quarters of a season of Wilson.
Consider this a win-win for both sides, and perhaps some watchable football in Carolina for a change.