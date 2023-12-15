NFL Rumors: Saints averse to coaching change, but Dennis Allen isn't helping
Will the Saints move on from Dennis Allen this offseason?
By Simon Shortt
The New Orleans Saints will have a decision to make about their head coach come season's end. In a piece by Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN, Fowler notes that while the team isn't inclined to make a change, the results might force their hand.
Head coach Dennis Allen is 13-17 in a little under two seasons in the role with New Orleans.
"I don't think the Saints want to make a change on Dennis Allen, but another losing season would mark two in a row, which wasn't the norm in the Sean Payton era," Fowler said.
The Saints have a stagnation problem
Allen, who had been the defensive coordinator under Payton from 2015-2021, was carried over to the head coach role the same way much of the roster has been carried over. Eighteen players playing significant snaps this season were on the team in Payton's last year (plus Jimmy Graham).
And the Saints certainly like their continuity. General manager Micky Loomis has been in his role since 2013 and has been the GM since 2002.
All that is to say the Saints don't like change. So much so that they went out and gave Derek Carr a four-year, $150 million contract to come in and try and compete with the core they have in place. A move that so far is not paying off.
Among quarterbacks with 200 or more pass attempts, Carr ranks 15th in success rate, 19th in adjusted net yards per pass attempt, 20th in touchdowns, and 13th in completion percentage.
Carr is attached to the Saints for at least one more season due to his heavy dead cap hit should the Saints move on. But does that mean Allen has to be along for the ride as well?
Does Dennis Allen deserve to keep his job?
As Week 15 kicks off the Saints are in the thick of a heated race to win the NFC South. The only problem is it's between three teams with losing records. Whether the Saints win the division or fall short by a game there will be two schools of thought when it comes to Allen's performance:
1. He kept the team competitive in the division - keep him!
2. The team and record were bad - fire him!
But the question for the Saints should be - what gives us the best chance to win in 2024? The Saints are tied to Carr and a majority of this roster. And in nine seasons with the team with two as the head coach - we know who Dennis Allen is. He's an old-school, defensive-minded coach who can produce good defensive units. But as the defense gets older the window to compete is closing fast. And as the head coach he, seemingly, doesn't bring anything extra to the team other than being a steady hand from the old regime. An external hire might bring a new life and new identity to the team.
What will the Saints do?
If the Saints win the division and are in the playoffs, they'll keep Allen. No matter what happens in the postseason.
If they lose the division — either by multiple games or because of losses in Weeks 17 and/or 18 to divisional opponents — a shakeup is likely. The Saints will need to recover quickly in terms of making Carr a success with the team. And on the heels of a disappointing season finding a new coach who can do that will be priority number one.