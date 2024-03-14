NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley could screw over Eagles with incredible football karma
Watching Saquon Barkley in Eagles colors is going to feel odd, but did Philadelphia tamper with the former Giants star?
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the NFL when they signed former New York Giants star Saquon Barkley to a contract. However, did they actually have some help?
Per Dan Graziano, the NFL is looking into potential tampering charges associated with the Eagles short courtship of Barkley. The league's legal tampering period began on Monday. However, it's rather suspicious how quickly free agency moves once that window is open, leading some fans and pundits to accept that illegal tampering occurs early and often.
Unlike fans and pundits, the NFL prefers its rules are not broken. Despite officially signing with the Eagles already, Barkley could cost his team some new draft picks.
Did the Eagles tamper with Saquon Barkley, or vice versa?
While legal tampering does insinuate that tampering will occur, it does not apply universally to all players. There are also very strict rules that teams must adhere to. Here's how the NFL explains it:
"From 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 11 until 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 13. The two-day negotiating period applies only to prospective unrestricted free agents. It does not apply to players who have received, or who may receive, a required tender applicable to the 2024 League Year (e.g., exclusive rights players, restricted free agents, franchise players or transition players)."
Teams are allowed to speak with agents, but not the players themselves. It's unclear exactly how the Eagles supposedly violated this policy with Barkley, or vice versa. In a way, it makes his decision to leave the Giants even worse, as he couldn't wait two damn days to sign with their worst enemy.
Tampering rarely results in excessive punishment, though the Dolphins had to forfeit a first-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. However, that was an extreme case.
If the Eagles are found guilty of violating the league's rules, they'll likely lose a mid-round pick. Nonetheless, it's not a good look for Barkley or his new team.