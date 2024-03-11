Eagles updated RB depth chart after Saquon Barkley signing
An updated look at the Philadelphia Eagles' RB depth chart with Saquon Barkley.
The Philadelphia Eagles put their stamp on free agency with a quickness, signing Saquon Barkley to a three-year contract worth up to $46.75 million. The two-time Pro Bowl RB now joins Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
It's a huge move for an Eagles team that could (and should) look very different next season. Philadelphia famously lost five of their last six regular season games, undergoing impromptu changes to the chain of command on offense and defense. It all backfired in spectacular fashion, with Nick Sirianni scrambling to save his job by hiring two of the top coordinators in football.
The Eagles' offensive line will take a step back without Jason Kelce anchoring the middle, but still, Barkley has never run behind a better line. Barkley managed 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage in 14 games last season, averaging 3.9 yards per carry despite the Giants' makeshift O-line. His job gets much easier in Philadelphia.
Here's an updated look at the Eagles' depth chart as the free agency chaos unfolds.
Updated Philadelphia Eagles RB depth chart with Saquon Barkley
- 1. Saquon Barkley
- 2. Kenneth Gainwell
- 3. Boston Scott*
- 4. Rashaad Penny*
Both Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny are free agents, so the Eagles could endure further shakeups to the RB room. Last year's primary backfield star, D'Andre Swift, recently inked a three-year, $24.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears.
Few teams will be able to match the Eagles' 1-2 punch in the backfield. Kenneth Gainwell has been a second-unit rock in three seasons with Philadelphia, operating effectively in the change-of-pace role. He appeared in 16 games (two starts) last season, tallying 364 yards and two touchdowns on 84 carries (4.3 yards per touch). He also added 30 receptions on 37 targets for 183 yards.
Both Barkley and Gainwell are effective pass-catchers, so Kellen Moore will have a ton of optionality with his backfield. Barkley historically operates as a bell cow and the Eagles are paying him accordingly, but it could behoove Philadelphia to limit Barkley's usage slightly — at least in the regular season. If the goal is the get the most out of three years under contract, it's probably wise to keep his miles in check. Longevity is the leading concern with all RBs these days, but especially one with Barkley's history of intense usage.
This move could very well launch the Eagles back into the contenders circle. Now, we wait to see how Howie Roseman rounds out the roster around his new offensive star.