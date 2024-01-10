NFL Rumors: Top Seahawks replacement for Pete Carroll is painfully obvious
The Seattle Seahawks need to find a replacement for Pete Carroll, who won't be the head coach in 2024. Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn makes a lot of sense.
By Mark Powell
Pete Carroll shocked Seahawks fans on Wednesday with his decision to step down in Seattle. Carroll, who is 72 years old, will remain with the team as an advisor moving forward.
Carroll's tenure was highly successful in the Emerald City, as he led the Seahawks to two Super Bowls, and won one over Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. However, the Seahawks have taken a step back in recent years, and even missed the playoffs in 2023. Carroll likely could have remained the coach moving forward had he wanted, but this partnership was growing stale.
As the Seahawks look forward, there is one obvious replacement for Carroll, if he's interested in the job. While Jim Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel provide more flash and pizzazz, former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected to receive head coaching offers this cycle. Why wouldn't he want to return to Seattle?
NFL Rumors: Dan Quinn is the obvious choice to replace Pete Carroll as Seahawks head coach
Dan Quinn will reportedly accept interviews with the Commanders, Panthers and Chargers. Of those three, the Chargers would be the overwhelming favorite if interested, if only because they already have a stable franchise quarterback in place. However, any Seahawks interest could change the natural order quickly.
Quinn was the mastermind behind the 'Legion of Boom' defense which won the Super Bowl in 2013. Quinn's defense led the league in fewest points allowed, fewest yards allowed, and takeaways, becoming the first unit to do so in NFL history. Against the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks made Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning look remarkably human.
His previous tenure as a head coach should be considered a success despite how it ended. Quinn led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in just his second season, but the team blew a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Atlanta never returned to those heights, and four years later Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start.
Back in familiar stomping grounds, perhaps Quinn can have success this time around if given the chance by the Seahawks. He's certainly rejuvenated his career as Cowboys DC.