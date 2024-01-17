4 free agents the Steelers can sign to win a Super Bowl next season
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the AFC playoffs this season, but ultimately fell in the Wild Card round. What additions can they make in free agency?
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers spotted the Buffalo Bills a three-touchdown lead in the first half of their AFC Wild Card test. While the Steelers made the game close late, overcoming that sort of deficit against a Josh Allen-led offense was virtually impossible.
The Steelers have made a habit of that in recent postseason losses, and haven't won a playoff game since 2015. Mike Tomlin is tired of hearing that stat, and he's even more tired of receiving questions about his future. Barring a contract extension, Tomlin will enter the 2024 season on the last year of his deal. What the future holds for one of the best coaches in football remains to be seen.
If next season is Tomlin's last in Pittsburgh, then expect the Steelers to make some notable offseason moves, especially in free agency. Omar Khan cannot afford to waste another year with Tomlin on the sideline, or with this veteran defensive core.
Complete list of Pittsburgh Steelers free agents in 2024
The Steelers face questions on offense and defense. While the majority of their star players are under contract for at least another season, there are still some notable names entering unrestricted free agency in 2024.
- Montravius Adams
- Kwon Alexander
- Miles Boykin
- Markus Golden
- Miles Killebrew
- Blake Martinez
- James Pierre
- Elijah Riley
- Mason Rudolph
- Chandon Sullivan
- Mykal Walker
- Levi Wallace
- Armon Watts
Rudolph, who led Pittsburgh to the playoffs with three straight wins to end the season, is perhaps the most notable on this list. Miles Killebrew made the Pro Bowl as a special teamer, and Kwon Alexander and Blake Martinez were both essential to the Steelers linebacker depth when healthy.
4. Steelers need to sign Bobby Wagner
If the Seattle Seahawks are willing to let a player like Bobby Wagner walk, Pittsburgh should be the first team to call him. Despite Wagner's status as a Seattle legend and member of the 'Legion of Boom' defense, there's no guarantee he'll stay with the Seahawks. Wagner led the league in tackles this season as well. After Wagner's final home game this season, he shared his thoughts on potentially leaving Seattle.
“There’s a lot of emotions, but I try to be present because you never know what’s going to happen,” Wagner said, per the Seattle Times. “I don’t know what the future holds but that is out of my control. My control was coming back and being the best leader I can be, being the best teammate I can be.”
Wagner is 33 years old and could be had for a bargain due to his age. If Omar Khan is smart he will act swiftly once free agency opens, signing Wagner to a lucrative but fair short-term contract.