Troy Polamalu's praise of Mike Tomlin is all fans need to know with Steelers return
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is returning in 2024. While most pundits assumed that Tomlin would be back to start the 2024-25 season given the year left on his contract, he stormed off during his press conference when an ESPN reporter asked about his future.
Per Mike Garafolo of ESPN, Tomlin told the team he plans on returning next season. Tomlin is one of the best head coaches in football. A change of scenery could arguably do him some good, as would playing in front of a fanbase which appreciates him more than Steelers faithful. Sometimes parting way is the right call, but that will be put off for at least a year in Pittsburgh.
In an interview with FanSided last week (courtesy of Frito-Lay), Steelers legend Troy Polamalu gave some insight into what makes Tomlin such an outstanding head coach.
"He's a man of integrity, and I think that's important. He held everybody accountable. He has a really cool saying, 'I don't treat everyone the same, but I treat them fairly'...I felt like he was able to connect with players on a more human level including the fact that he's an amazing technician...to me just a really well-rounded individual," Polamalu said.
Is Troy Polamalu right about Mike Tomlin, Steelers return?
Tomlin hasn't lost his touch, by any means. He's still an outstanding head coach. However, the lack of accountability Najee Harris hinted at in his postgame presser is a stark difference from Polamalu's description of what makes Tomlin great.
In that sense, Tomlin has to make some adjustments this offseason. Given he is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, it's fair to expect just that. Sidelines tantrums by George Pickens and Diontae Johnson should not be tolerated, nor should an inability to block on the outside.
Tomlin has coached in Pittsburgh for a decade and a half. He has the experience. The veteran coach just needs to put it to good use. Clearly, Polamalu thinks he can.
Troy Polamalu spoke to FanSided courtesy of Frito-Lay, and their upcoming Super Bowl commercial. The commercial unites NFL football legends Rob Gronkowski, Marshawn Lynch and Troy Polamalu as they rediscover the taste of victory – but this time with a chip-inspired twist.