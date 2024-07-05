Latest report proves it's time for the Steelers to move on from Brandon Aiyuk rumors
It's almost exhausting to have yet another update about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the possibility of a Brandon Aiyuk trade with the San Francisco 49ers considering that we're now in June. Yes, Mike Tomlin's club has long been one of the most likely suitors if such a trade was going to happen given the need at the position. There was also a deal close to the finish line prior to the NFL Draft but the two sides couldn't get it done.
Even with that tentpole of the offseason since passed, the connection between Aiyuk and the Steelers hasn't dissipated, with the receiver even outright naming Pittsburgh as a potential trade destination if he can't work out a new contract with the 49ers.
All reports have indicated that Aiyuk and San Francisco remain pretty far apart on a new contract as he's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2024 and become a free agent in the 2025 offseason. That has helped fuel the Steelers connections as well. However, one NFL insider just isn't buying it.
NFL Rumors: Brandon Aiyuk report should end hopes of Steelers trade
ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on Rothman & Ice for 97.1 The Fan on Wednesday and offered an update on the situation, one that has ultimately been where we've always returned to regarding the possibility of an Aiyuk trade:
"I would expect that he's in a Niners uniform," Schefter said (h/t All Steelers). "The question is, is it going to be beyond this year? He's under contract to them, and why would a Super Bowl-contending team trade a starting wide receiver for a future draft pick? Not gonna do that. That doesn't do anything to help you win a Super Bowl this year. I don't expect they're trading him. That's not what I'm expecting right now. Whether they can get a contract worked out or not, that's a different issue. They've been talking, doesn't seem like they're close right now, those things can heat up pretty quickly."
Schefter still expects Aiyuk to play with the 49ers this season, most importantly noting that's regardless of what happens in regards to a new contract as San Francisco is a contender who would be foolish to trade one of their best offensive weapons.
Make no mistake, this remains a tricky situation for the Niners to navigate with their former first-round pick at wide receiver. If they did retain his services for the 2024 season, they would have the opportunity to tag-and-trade him next offseason, though obviously for far less return than they would get right now.
This is all likely why the reported pre-draft trade talks make complete sense, specifically in relation to Schefter's latest report. The 49ers are a Super Bowl-caliber team and the likely NFC favorites. Trading Aiyuk now would not help them in that cause. Trading him prior to the draft, in theory, could've with likely two first-round picks joining the roster.
In the case of the Steelers, though, it might simply be time to change focus or attention from Aiyuk to other ways to upgrade and help the wide receiver room. San Francisco appears as if they have their feet dug in both in negotiations with Aiyuk and on the trade market, which is either going to lead to wasting Pittsburgh's time trying to make a deal or overpaying what they conceivably should to get the receiver's services.
Neither of those endings benefit the Steelers, which would be the ultimate goal from such trade talks. So if that's where this would be headed, then giving up hope on the idea and exploring other solutions then becomes the better option.