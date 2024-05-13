Steelers lost out on reunion with ex-first-round pick
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran pass rusher Bud Dupree on Saturday to an incentive-laden two-year deal with a $6 million base salary and a maximum value of $10 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, they were reportedly not the only team vying for his services.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler points out that the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom Dupree spent the first six years of his career after they selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, were in "strong consideration." But the Chargers sold the 31-year-old edge defender on the idea of forming a dynamic pass-rushing trio with Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
It's not a detrimental loss for the Steelers, who boast arguably the best linebacker corps in the NFL. But adding a veteran depth option who enjoyed the most successful stint of his career while donning black and yellow would nonetheless be welcomed.
Dupree was a member of the Steelers from 2015-2020, amassing 39.5 sacks, including a single-season career-high of 11.5 in 2019. He played for the Atlanta Falcons this past season, who were also in talks with him before he landed with the Chargers, where he racked up 39 tackles and 6.5 sacks.
While Dupree is not a player to lean on for an every-down role at this stage in his career, that wouldn't be the case had he returned to Pittsburgh alongside perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb and prized free-agent acquisition Patrick Queen. Alas, he elected to take his talents to Los Angeles and join the Chargers.
At this point in the offseason, the Steelers should focus their efforts on adding at wide receiver and cornerback, rather than improving an already-solid linebacking corps.
The Steelers and Chargers will meet during the 2024 regular season, but it remains unknown when. However, we will know more when the league officially releases its schedule for the upcoming campaign on Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET.