Steelers wide receiver trade target may be more affordable than previously thought
Going back to even before the 2024 NFL Draft, we've talked about the Pittsburgh Steelers in need of a wide receiver. Trading away Diontae Johnson made some sense but only if Omar Khan and the organization were going to replace him and find someone to help carry the load alongside George Pickens, who's poised for a breakout this season.
Third-round rookie Roman Wilson out of Michigan could absolutely be part of that equation but relying as heavily as the Steelers would need to on a first-year player would be tough to have full confidence in. As such, Pittsburgh is still pretty widely considered in the market for a wide receiver upgrade or trade if the right situation falls in their laps. And one such potential target has been Denver Broncos pass-catcher Courtland Sutton.
Sutton has two years remaining on his contract but, at just $13.6 million and $14 million, respectively, coming to him in base salary over the next two years, he's looking for a raise and an extension. That could complicate things for the Steelers in trying to trade and extend the receiver, especially when he was initially rumored to be seeking a deal with an average annual value around $20 million.
But things could be changing in a way that makes the Steelers even realer players for Sutton on the trade market.
NFL Rumors: Steelers could find Courtland Sutton price tag more affordable than expected
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on-air this week that Sutton is actually looking for a deal that pays him around $15-16 million (h/t All Steelers). And as the Broncos are also reportedly not making any headway on a new deal with the receiver, that could make the trade market that much more enticing.
"The Denver Broncos have been speaking with Sutton and his representatives," Fowler said. "No real progress yet, so even though they were hoping he showed up for OTAs, he very well might not be there. He is due about $13.6 million in cash this year. He'd like to see that get up to maybe in that $15, $16 million range. We'll see if they can find a sweet spot."
Now, it should be noted that the likely trade price of Sutton is probably unaffected by all of this. The proposed price among speculation is something along the lines of a Day 2 pick plus a Day 3 pick as well. That price, however, becomes much more palatable when the extension that would surely be coming next is $4-5 million per year cheaper than it would've been.
It is worth noting that NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that he doesn't believe Sutton will be traded as of right now during an appearance on KOA Colorado. However, things can turn on a dime when it comes to these negotiations, so that shouldn't be written in stone as Rapoport did say that it's currently not trending in any direction, painting a picture ultimately of stagnation.
However, if the Steelers are particularly motivated to make this trade, the latest update about Sutton's target for an extension is good news in Pittsburgh. And just reading the tea leaves with a player they've already been connected to, it could indeed make a deal more likely to happen than it previously was.