Steelers linked to Justin Jefferson in a trade George Pickens would hate
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers need a new WR2, but this trade might be a bit over the top.
The Pioneer Press reported a few days ago that the Minnesota Vikings considered trading up in the NFL Draft for Malik Nabers, a move that would have coincided with the dismissal of Justin Jefferson, likely via another trade. Jefferson is due a new contract, yes, but he's also the best wide receiver in the NFL.
For the Vikings to move on from Jefferson, they'd have to embrace a full rebuild, something Kwesi Adofo-Mensah cannot afford in a make-or-break year for him.
The Vikings likely will sign Jefferson to a record contract extension at his position, and he's earned it. Much of the NFL is waiting on the Vikings deal before extending their own star wideouts, including the Bengals with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and the 49ers with Brandon Aiyuk.
Would the Pittsburgh Steelers consider a Justin Jefferson trade?
In theory, a Justin Jefferson trade makes sense for just about any team. While the Steelers are limited in their ability to offer Jefferson the lucrative extension he wants -- and it would be out of character for them -- JJ would instantly transform a relatively weak receiving corps. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report suggested a trade for Jefferson that would send Steelers fans into a frenzy.
Per Ballentine, "Pickens is not a separator. He's a contested-catch specialist who is at his best working vertical routes...Jefferson is a much more diverse pass-catcher whose ability to dominate on in-breaking routes and win against man coverage makes him one of the most productive receivers in the league."
I personally have a tough time believing the Steelers would make this trade. Jefferson is talented, but it would limit their cap space moving forward and force Pittsburgh make a corresponding decision to get under the yearly limit.
Why Justin Jefferson to the Steelers won't happen
Getting rid of Pickens makes some sense, as his value is still high around the league and has the potential to be a problem in the locker room. A fresh start for both sides isn't the worst idea. Adding two early-round picks to said trade goes against Omar Khan's vision.
To put it simply, the Vikings aren't trading Jefferson, even for Pickens and picks. And the Steelers are unlikely to trade away their main means for building around a very expensive defense.
Still, Jefferson in Pittsburgh is an intriguing thought.