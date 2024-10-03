NFL Rumors: Steelers Davante Adams fakeout, Haason Reddick nightmare, Chiefs injuries
The NFL season has been incredible up to this point. We have seen so much talent on display while no team has really stood out as an unbeatable super team just yet. It's just the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings that remain undefeated while the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team without a win.
The playoff race is going to be an interesting one to follow week in and week out, beginning as soon as this week.
Given the amount of drama and rumors around the league, the entire landscape of the NFL could flip on its' head in the coming weeks, led by a potential Davante Adams trade.
NFL Rumors: Steelers could pivot from Adams and land a different WR
Davante Adams has officially told the Las Vegas Raiders that he would prefer to be traded elsewhere before the NFL trade deadline. Adams is also set to miss his second straight week with a hamstring injury, leaving quarterback Gardner Minshew severely undermanned on offense.
There have been a few different teams connected to Adams, but the most frequently-rumored team has been the Pittsburgh Steelers. Senior NFL insider Dianna Russini recently confirmed that the Steelers have interest in Adams and that there has been open communication between the two parties.
While this trade would be a dream for the Steelers, they could be leveraging this idea to acquire a different wide receiver for cheap. With Adams on the market, the other wide receivers that are available have now lost some value because of the superstar that's ahead of them.
Teams are now going to quickly look past players like DeAndre Hopkins to get to Davante Adams, in a sense. It could open the door for the Steelers to slide in and acquire the WR2 that they've been looking for this entire season for a lot cheaper than they initially thought.
Or Pittsburgh could make the blockbuster deal for Adams.
NFL Rumors: Haason Reddick could land with Miami Dolphins following Jaelan Phillips injury
Haason Reddick might be the player that comes with the most baggage, besides somebody like Deshaun Watson for obvious reasons, in the entire NFL today. Reddick had decided to hold out from the Philadelphia Eagles, demanding a trade. He landed with the New York Jets, who didn't give him the contract he wanted, so he's now holding out from the Jets, demanding another trade just weeks later.
While he hasn't been moved yet, the idea that he could be traded is still very real. There are a few teams in the league, more than you can count on one hand, that could use 10+ sacks from an edge rusher, which is exactly what you're getting with Reddick.
The Miami Dolphins recently suffered a crushing injury to edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, ending his season, lining them up to be the perfect team to add Reddick.
While this may be perfect for the Dolphins, it may not be perfect for Reddick. The Dolphins, without Tua, are one of the worst teams in the league. Reddick would be going from the Eagles, who have been a Super Bowl favorite for the last few years, to the Jets, who are postseason contenders this year, down to the Dolphins, which could be in the bottom five teams in the NFL is Tua doesn't return. It would truly be a nightmare scenario.
The only situation that could be worse than landing with the Dolphins would be not getting paid at all, which is exactly what Reddick is dealing with right now as he holds out.
The Jets will continue to look for trade partners for Reddick, but it could be tough to trade such a disgruntled player at this point in the season.
NFL Rumors: Chiefs injuries pile up, but one key piece is on his way back to the field
The Kansas City Chiefs have been ravaged with injuries about as bad as any team across the entire NFL.
Rashee Rice and Isaiah Pacheco have landed on the sidelines with injuries, both being severe leg injuries, as the Chiefs season has gone on. They join running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who landed on the NFI List during the offseason with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk recently reported that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is officially on the road to the active roster again, which would provide a huge boost if the Chiefs can get him back this season.
"The NFL’s daily transaction report for Wednesday shows that the Chiefs have opened the window for Edwards-Helaire to practice with the team. Edwards-Helaire is on the non-football illness list and will be able to practice for the next three weeks before reaching a deadline to be activated or shut down for the season," Alper wrote.
With Pacheco out for the foreseeable future, being able to add Edwards-Helaire back to the active roster, taking reps away from Kareem Hunt and Carson Steele, is going to be the best case scenario for the Chiefs. Still, it's important to note that everything is still in question for Edwards-Helaire until he is officially activated and returns to the field.