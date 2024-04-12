NFL insider suggests any hopes of Steelers drafting WR seem to be dwindling by the day
One NFL insider practically shuts down the possibility of the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting a wide receiver.
By Lior Lampert
It is a matter of when, not if, the Pittsburgh Steelers address their need for a wide receiver following the decision to trade Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. But whether they do so via the 2024 NFL Draft or bring in another veteran remains to be seen.
However, recent news suggests the Steelers could be too pompous for their own good and bypass spending a Day 1 pick on a receiver because of their successful track record landing talented pass-catchers outside of the first round, and Jason La Canfora of SportsLine essentially validated that notion during a recent podcast episode of In The Huddle via 93.7 The Fan.
NFL insider all but slams the door shut on Steelers drafting a WR
Whether through free agency or trade, the Steelers have their sights set on bringing in an experienced option to fill the void left by Johnson and line up alongside talented third-year wideout George Pickens.
"I know that they're really trying to make something happen," La Canfora said, adding that it "would not surprise me [him] if they did that tomorrow, if they did it the Wednesday before the draft, if they did it while they were on the clock, if they did it in the run-up to the draft that Thursday."
But the players available to them in the open market leave much to be desired – including solid albeit uninspiring options like Tyler Boyd, Michael Thomas, Russell Gage, Hunter Renfrow, DJ Chark, Mecole Hardman, and Michael Gallup, among others.
Alternatively, there are high-end receivers whose futures with their current franchise are in limbo. Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, and Brandon Aiyuk are all in contract standstills with their respective teams, the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers.
Could Pittsburgh be angling to acquire one of them in a blockbuster trade? Based on these rumors, it seems like it may surprisingly be the likelier option.