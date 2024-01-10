NFL Rumors: Steelers focused on wrong things to coddle Kenny Pickett in playoffs
Even with Mason Rudolph starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Playoffs, Mike Tomlin is still protecting Kenny Pickett.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers face an immense challenge this weekend as they head to Buffalo to take on the red-hot Bills. Josh Allen and Co. defeated the Miami Dolphins to win the AFC East, earning the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game. Buffalo has won five straight games and six of seven overall, with Allen limiting his turnovers for the most part while the Bills defense has taken a step forward.
The Steelers best chance, even without TJ Watt, is scheming a way to pressure Allen and force him into bad throws. The Pittsburgh secondary returns Minkah Fitzpatrick and Miles Killebrew.
Yet, few of those talking points are on the airwaves in Pittsburgh. Instead, Mason Rudolph has been pitted against Kenny Pickett yet again. Despite Rudolph being named the starter for the Steelers playoff matchup, he is not No. 1 on the depth chart. Yes, you read that correctly.
Steelers won't bench Kenny Pickett, but they won't start him either
Tomlin and the Steelers have tried to avoid using words like 'benched' when describing Pickett. To be fair, the former first-round pick was replaced due to injury, but is currently 100 percent healthy and not starting. What else would you call that?
Rudolph has performed so well that Tomlin has no choice but to let him ride this one out. Rudolph is a free agent after this season, leaving many in Pittsburgh to wonder what the Steelers long-term plan is at the position, and if it still involves Pickett.
The Steelers invested a first rounder in Pickett and this front office is not quick to admit a mistake. Tomlin made one of those by bringing back Matt Canada for another season in 2023, and then firing him midway through the campaign. Pickett's development was stunted despite an impressive preseason, and now it's worth wondering if he'll ever regain his confidence.
In the game he has played, Pickett hasn't performed like the gunslinger he was during his final season at Pitt. The Steelers drafted that guy, and until they get him, no amount of coddling is going to fix a bad thing.