NFL Rumors: Steelers-L'Jarius Sneed buzz, Packers cutting star, Mac Jones trade value
NFL Rumors: Steelers interested in L'Jarius Sneed in trade of free agency
For a playoff team, there are a multitude of questions regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they venture into the 2024 offseason. They're likely going to shake things up in some manner at quarterback, they've already cut Mason Cole and will need a starting center, and there is also a need to deepen and strengthen the cornerback room in a massive way alongside Joey Porter Jr.
There is a bevy of routes that Omar Khan and the organization could go to address each of those issues. But perhaps the most aggressive option to fill the need at cornerback might be right in front of them.
Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now reported on Saturday that the Steelers have expressed interest in free agent cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. That, of course, comes with some complicating factors regarding the Chiefs standout in the secondary.
There's a strong likelihood that Sneed never sees the open market in free agency. The plan is reportedly that the Chiefs will try to work out a long-term contract with Sneed but, if that doesn't come to pass, they would use the franchise tag on him. Should that transpire, Kansas City would also reportedly be open to a tag-and-trade scenario with Sneed.
No matter how it would happen, the Steelers should have interest. Yes, the trade compensation would not be light, likely a Day 2 pick as a second-or-third-rounder, but it could still be worth it for Pittsburgh, even with having to sign Sneed to an extension. He's a movable, versatile and terrific cornerback who was integral to the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl runs. Pairing him with the less versatile Porter Jr. would open up a ton of options for the Steelers in the secondary.
Landing Sneed with an aggressive offseason play would also alleviate some pressure on Pittsburgh in the draft. It would make corner much less of a need and allow them to pursue options at center, quarterback, or elsewhere on the defense.