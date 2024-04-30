NFL Rumors: Steelers link to at least one blockbuster WR trade shot down
Pittsburgh needs to add another wide receiver weapon to play opposite George Pickens but this high-quality option is already off the board.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wants to add more playmakers on offense. Swinging a trade with the Raiders to bring Davante Adams to Pittsburgh would have accomplished just that. Unfortunately for Russell Wilson, he won't be throwing passes to the All-Pro wide receiver next season.
The Steelers will need to look elsewhere for someone to take pressure off of George Pickens. Reports emanating from Pittsburgh claim there's "no smoke" around rumors connecting Adams with a big move to the AFC power.
"I've been told by a source close to the Raiders that there isn't any smoke to the possibility of Davante Adams being traded. So you can take that possibility out of consideration, Steelers fans," Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette tweeted.
Steelers linked to multiple WR targets aside from Davante Adams
That does not mean that Pittsburgh isn't still evaluating a number of different options to strengthen its receiving group. Plenty of big-name wideouts remain on the trade market. 49ers stars Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel were both rumored to be dealt around the draft but stayed put. New rumors suggest one of them could be the subject of trade discussion. Tee Higgins has been vocal about wanting to leave the Bengals if he cannot get a long-term extension from the team's front office.
Steelers fans might also look closely at the team's draft haul as reason for optimism about the team's offense. Third-round selection Roman Wilson could give Pittsburgh a much-needed boost of playmaking at the wide receiver position.
The bigger acquisition both literally and figuratively should be the addition of first-round left tackle Troy Fautanu. If he pans out as team officials expect it could do wonders to give Pittsburgh quarterbacks more time to throw next season. The addition of center Zach Frazier on Day Two should also help the Steelers out along their offensive line. Either Wilson or backup Justin Field could certainly benefit from better protection up front.
Davante Adams may not be coming to join the Steelers anytime soon but don't count the organization out in their quest to add another offensive weapon this offseason. There are still plenty of big-name options out there on the trade market to help improve PIttsburgh's playoff odds ahead of next season.