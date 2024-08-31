Potential Steelers wide receiver upgrade now looks even less enticing
By Lior Lampert
Now that the dust has settled regarding the seemingly endless Brandon Aiyuk saga with the most unexciting conclusion, what comes next for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
The Steelers have been heavily linked to Aiyuk virtually all offseason, only to see him re-sign with the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh was banking on adding a star wide receiver, though that's no longer in the cards.
Veteran free agent Michael Thomas' has been floated as a potential Aiyuk alternative for the Steelers. The 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Pro's experience and pedigree make him an intriguing prospect for Pittsburgh. Nonetheless, recent news regarding the oft-injured pass-catcher makes him slightly less appealing.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Thomas has been suspended for Week 1 of the 2024 campaign "for a violation" of league rules.
As Rapoport notes, Thomas disobeyed the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. The punishment stems from an incident in November 2023, when the 31-year-old got arrested on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief.
Law enforcement detained Thomas last year in Kenner, Louisiana, following a confrontation with a construction worker. The ex-New Orleans Saint took exception to the victim parking in front of his home, though he took drastic measures to express his frustration.
Thomas "began yelling at [the employee] ... and verbally threatened to harm him," Kenner police lieutenant Mark McCormick said in a previous press release. "The victim began recording the incident, which upset Thomas, who then picked up a brick and threw it at the windshield of the truck ..."
In response to the contractor filming Thomas, the latter confronted the former, knocking the phone from his hands and shoving him.
Overall, it wasn't an exemplary show of character -- to say the least. Thomas finds himself facing consequences for his actions as a result. Not only does this hurt his outlook for the upcoming season, but it presumably dampers Pittsburgh's possible interest in him.
Is missing out on Aiyuk enough for the Steelers to overlook the latest Thomas report? Or will they roll with their existing group of wideouts?