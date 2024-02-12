NFL Rumors: Steelers Mitch Trubisky breakup opens spot for 2 potential replacements
The Pittsburgh Steelers will reportedly part ways with Mitchell Trubisky in a decision most of us saw coming. Thankfully, at least two replacements come to mind.
By Mark Powell
The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky in the months leading up to the NFL Draft. Shortly thereafter, Pittsburgh selected Kenny Pickett in the first round, thus sending a message to Trubisky that he was a bridge quarterback at best.
Trubisky didn't accomplish much with the Steelers, playing in 12 games and starting in seven of those. He had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 8;10. Despite the UNC product's supposed development with the Buffalo Bills, he's inept to start for a team in need of a starting quarterback. Pickett isn't the answer, yet Trubisky was usurped by Mason Rudolph this past season, who led the Steelers to the postseason.
Just a few weeks ahead of the new league year, Trubisky wants a fresh start. The Steelers have granted him just that, leaving Pickett as the lone quarterback with starting experience on their roster.
NFL Rumors: Who will replace Mitch Trubisky on the Steelers?
Pittsburgh has plenty of options in free agency to replace Trubisky. The Steelers sound likely to sign a veteran quarterback who can compete with Pickett in training camp.
Mason Rudolph is a free agent at the start of the new league year. If the Steelers are able to bring him back, Pittsburgh fans would be thrilled. Rudolph provided their first glimpse of decent quarterback play in years.
If Rudolph signs elsewhere, which sounds like a possibility as the Steelers haven't made him a priority, then perhaps Pittsburgh could sign Ryan Tannehill. Arthur Smith coached Tannehill when he was the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans. Smith oversaw Tannehill's transformation into one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. While he's fallen off some in recent years and is coming off an injury, the history between himself and Smith is hard to ignore.
At worst, either Rudolph or Tannehill could serve as a solid backup to Pickett, who has an extensive injury history. Both players would sign for Trubisky's current contract, especially if it's on a multiyear deal.