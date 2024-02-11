NFL Rumors: Steelers QB target, Vikings back up plan, top Justin Fields suitor
NFL rumors have several teams making changes at the helm of the quarterback position for 2024.
By John Buhler
NFL rumors: Steelers' quarterback target is both obvious and depressing
Whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have done at quarterback the last two years isn't working. Signing Mitch Trubisky in free agency proves to have been a waste of money. He is still under contract for two more years, but the Steelers can easily release him with no dead money for 2024. I expect for them to do so. While Kenny Pickett largely stinks, he is still under contract. However, Mason Rudolph is not...
Just like the Minnesota Vikings, the Steelers could target a quarterback in the middle part of the first round. However, those guys are looking more and more like J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, or potentially even Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington, assuming the medicals on him are alright. This leads us to the inevitable. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is so going to target Ryan Tannehill in free agency.
Smith got the Atlanta Falcons job based on how well he worked with Tannehill in Nashville. He played his best football under Smith on the Tennessee Titans. While he has been pretty much a non-factor the last two seasons in Nashville, Tannehill knows Smith's system and could probably run it better than Pickett right now. Of course, I think Rudolph deserves a real shot as a starter, but that's just me...
Until the Steelers take great strides to improve the offense, nothing is going to change in Pittsburgh.