NFL Rumors: Steelers could have surprising solution to wide receiver deficiency
Can the Steelers pull this trade off?
The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the offseason with one very clear goal. Completely revamp the offense. Since Ben Roethlisberger was on his last legs, the Steelers have struggled to match up with the league's elite offensively. Finally, this offseason, we've seen a major shake-up.
Not only do they have a new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, but the Steelers have completely revamped their quarterback room and might do the same with their receiver room as well. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are the quarterbacks now for Pittsburgh, and after the Diontae Johnson trade, the wide receiver room will have a new look as well.
George Pickens is still there, but other than him, the room is pretty unrecognizable. If the season started today, one of Van Jefferson or Calvin Austin III would presumably be Pittsburgh's WR2. That's not good enough, and will be addressed.
An easy solution would be for the Steelers to go out and sign a free agent receiver to pair with Pickens, but they're reportedly looking into what would be a surprising solution to their wide receiver issue.
Steelers reportedly showing interest in the best possible solution to their wide receiver deficiency
After losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk hinted at the possibility that his time in San Francisco might be up. It'd be crazy to see a team vying for another Super Bowl appearance trade away an elite wide receiver, but that's where we are, and the Steelers might be interested.
Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reported that the Steelers have 'looked into' Aiyuk. It'd be expensive both from an asset and financial perspective, but it'd be a move the Steelers should make if it's available.
The 49ers would presumably want to keep Aiyuk so whether he will actually be on the trade block remains to be seen, but if they can't agree to an extension, Aiyuk might be dealt. The Steelers can and should pull it off if Aiyuk is willing to come and sign long-term.
The 26-year-old is coming off of a career year that saw him record 75 receptions for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. Acquiring Aiyuk, one of the league's best receivers in his prime, would give whoever winds up being their future quarterback quite the duo to work with.