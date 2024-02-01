NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs trade talk, Lions extension plans, Jags franchise tag
- Will the Bills trade Stefon Diggs this offseason?
- The Lions have contract extension plans for some important players
- The Jags could franchise tag one of their best.
By Lior Lampert
While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare to face off in Super Bowl LVIII, the rest of the NFL has begun their offseason.
The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions are hitting the ground running on the 2024 offseason despite recently being eliminated from the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a critical decision on their hands regarding their star pass rusher.
NFL Rumors: Josh Allen franchise tag for Jaguars?
The Jaguars were one of the hottest teams in the NFL through the first 12 weeks of the season. At 8-3 and the third seed in the AFC playoff picture, people were discussing Jacksonville as a dark horse candidate to earn the No. 1 spot in the conference.
From that point on, the Jags lost five of their last six games to not only lose out on the top seed in the AFC and divisional title but miss the playoffs entirely. After a colossal collapse that ultimately cut their season short, where does Jacksonville go from here this offseason?
Their biggest offseason question involves their star edge rusher Josh Allen, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
The Pro Bowler had a breakout campaign in 2023, recording career-highs in sacks (17.5), tackles for loss (17), and quarterback hits (33). Allen’s 17.5 sacks tied for second in the NFL this season with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
Turning 27 in July, Allen is undoubtedly going to try to cash in on the season he just had and it will cost a pretty penny if the two sides want to reach an agreement on a contract extension. With that said Jacksonville may have to explore alternative avenues if they aren’t willing to meet his asking price.
In his “NFL Hot Press: 2024 Senior Bowl Rumors,” Campbell of Walter Football noted that there has been “talk that Jacksonville will franchise [tag] edge rusher Josh Allen.”
According to Spotrac’s projected 2024 franchise tag values, Allen’s tag is estimated to be worth $22.8 million.