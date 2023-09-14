NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs trade talk, Jawaan Taylor to pay, what's wrong with Bears?
- Is Stefon Diggs's discontent in Buffalo only growing?
NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter hot mic
The relationship between Stefon Diggs and the Bills has already been on rocky ground and the latest drama surrounding a Bills reporter and a hot mic isn't helping.
Maddy Glab, the team reporter, made comments abut Diggs without realizing a nearby mic was recording, saying "he'll look in my face and say 'eff you.' That's how he treats everybody." She has since apologized.
Diggs has now responded to the comments with a series of tweets.
"The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised. I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated. I greet everyone with smiles and respect. From the people in our cafe to the people that keep our building in clean & in order," Diggs wrote.
"The media or fans may confuse my competitiveness that they witness on the field as who I am as a person. But off the field Id never treat anyone how she described & have never said anything remotely close to that to her," he continued.
"Idk why it was said, but this is an example of why people don’t want to deal with the media. It’s hard to fight the preconceived notions people have about you. Regardless of ever having a personal experience with them," the tweet thread went on.
"We get you all have a job. And I respect it, but please remember I’m a human just like you. And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can’t approach me. I apologize," Diggs wrapped up. "Time to lock back in… forward focused"
Diggs did nothing wrong here. His response was on point.
But the incident is the latest to undermine the wide receiver's place in Buffalo and Twitter is talking trade.
Diggs could request a trade over this, especially if the Bills don't handle this internally in a way that makes the wide receiver feel heard.
At the same time, if a trade request does come down the pipe, it won't be because of this specifically. The snowball is just picking up mass and speed.