NFL Rumors: Stefon Diggs trade talk, Jawaan Taylor to pay, what's wrong with Bears?
NFL Rumors: The Bears say their problem is execution, not energy
The Bears got a rude awakening in their season opener against the Packers when Jordan Love and company blasted them 38-20.
The game was tight going into halftime at 10-6 but Green Bay came out of the break the much better team and wallopped their rivals. Immediately, poor energy was identified as the culprit as players like Chase Claypool were criticized for weak effort.
The Bears are spinning it as an execution problem, not an energy one.
"I think Chase is motivated," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. "I think he wants to do it. I think he had a couple of plays where he didn’t execute it, and that hurt us. He knows that. But Chase wants to do it. I don’t think it’s a matter of him wanting."
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson echoed the sentiment about execution.
"Energy comes from execution at the end of the day, and when you're getting your ass whooped, there ain't no energy," Johnson said, via Schrock. "If you see people with energy on the sidelines when they getting they ass whooped, something's wrong. We got to execute to be able to drive that energy."
The Bears can say all this but effort is also a factor. Execution can build energy but effort, which is a measure of energy, plays a role in whether or not execution occurs. In Claypool's case, it's hard to argue he "wanted" much of anything in the clips of his poor blocking efforts that circulated.