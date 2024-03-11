NFL rumors: Surprise suitor emerges for Kirk Cousins free agency battle
- Kirk Cousins is set to explore his free agency options
- The Broncos are rumored to be involved
- Can Denver even afford to sign Cousins?
The Denver Broncos need a quarterback having parted ways with Russell Wilson after only two seasons. Kirk Cousins is apparently on their radar.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Cousins is expected to explore his options in free agency when the legal tampering window opens on Monday, March 11.
While the Atlanta Falcons have been heavily linked to Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings remain in the running, Pelissero named the Broncos as another team he says could "quite possibly" get involved.
Can the Broncos afford to sign Kirk Cousins?
The Broncos decided to cut Russell Wilson and eat an astonishing dead cap hit of $85 million. It's expected for that hit to be spread over the next two years, costing Denver more than $35 million in cap space this year and more than $49 million in 2025. However, they could also take a $53-million hit this year with a post-June 1 designation.
The NFL salary cap saw an unprecedented increase this year, rising to $30.6 million from last year to $255.4 million. Meanwhile, the Broncos have been actively chopping up their roster, releasing Justin Simmons and trading Jerry Jeudy among other moves. So while the cap situation is far from ideal in Denver, they're not in a totally dire position.
Theoretically, the team could find the space to sign Cousins if they really wanted to. But what would be the point?
Kirk Cousins signing with the Broncos would be as silly as Denver actually pursuing the QB
Cousins could stay in Minnesota on a team with aspirations of contending in the NFC North. Why would he leave for a team that's fully entering rebuild mode and plays in the same division as the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs?
At least the Falcons can offer Cousins the chance to bring his wife closer to her family in Georgia while also competing in a wide-open NFC South.
Cousins is prioritizing guaranteed money. The last thing the Broncos should do right now is hand a big chunk of guaranteed money to an aging quarterback coming off an Achilles injury when they don't expect to contend in the short term.
If this isn't a rumor being perpetuated by Cousin's agent to drive up his market, then the Broncos are toying with a truly silly idea.
UPDATE: For the record, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Broncos have "had some conversations" about Cousins but "they are not going to be pursuing him if he hits free agency."