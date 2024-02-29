NFL Rumors: Surprise team shows early interest in Giants star Saquon Barkley
One surprise team is emerging as a legitimate suitor for New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley.
By Lior Lampert
Entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley continues to signal a potential change of scenery, with one surprise team expressing early interest in the former 2018 No. 2 overall pick.
Barkley’s recent social media activity has connected him to the Houston Texans, with reports suggesting his actions are more than a coincidence, and new information reaffirming that sentiment.
Now, it has been revealed that the two-time Pro Bowl running back has “targeted” joining the Texans this offseason “as his top potential destination and has been communicating with [C.J.] Stroud,” per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.
NFL Rumors: Texans emerge as early suitor for Saquon Barkley
Wilson notes that while the team and tailback Devin Singletary have “mutual interest” in a potential contract extension after the latter signed a one-year deal with Houston last offseason and exceeded expectations, the team is “keeping their options open at running back.”
Could we see Barkley take his talents to Houston and form one of the league’s most dangerous quarterback-running back tandems? The Texans have roughly $70 million in cap space, so they are primed to make a run at the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
After changing the direction of the Texans franchise practically overnight in his rookie season, players like Barkley have taken notice and want to play with Houston’s franchise signal-caller, C.J. Stroud. The former’s explosive and dynamic running ability would only enhance the latter’s ability to carve opposing defenses through the air.
In 2023, Barkley appeared in 14 games, gutting out a Grade 2 ankle sprain that plagued him throughout the season. Regardless, the stud running back recorded 1,242 scrimmage yards (962 rushing and 280 receiving), 41 receptions, and 10 total touchdowns.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has remained optimistic about retaining Barkley, citing that the team could potentially place the franchise tag on Barkley for a second straight offseason, with the 2024 salary cap increase as a potential opportunity to retain the elite running back.