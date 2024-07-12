Titans continue going for it with all-upside gamble: Contract grade, details
By Lior Lampert
On Thursday, the Tennessee Titans and veteran safety Jamal Adams reportedly agreed to terms on a contract. But when the news broke, the logistics of the deal weren't revealed.
We knew the transaction would reunite Adams with Dennard Wilson, his former defensive backs coach with the New York Jets. Meanwhile, there was no information about contract details.
Now, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team has disclosed the specifics of the pact:
Titans take an all-upside gamble on Jamal Adams: Contract details
Per Meirov, Adams and the Titans have a one-year arrangement worth the veteran's salary benefit, which varies based on tenureship. However, the seven-year pro will receive $1.125 in guaranteed money for 2024.
After discovering how much it cost the Titans to land Adams, let's assess how they fared by paying the price they did to get him.
Tennessee didn't have to break the bank to sign Adams, a former three-time All-Pro -- notably under the tutelage of Wilson (the Titans' defensive coordinator). That alone makes this transaction a worthwhile flier.
Moreover, the expectations for Adams are officially lowered based on the insignificant investment Tennessee has in him. Nonetheless, this would be a massive win for the Titans if he could recapture any of his early-career form.
Adams has spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, his stint was riddled with injuries, limiting him to 34 of 67 possible regular-season games. In 2023, he appeared in only nine contests, logging 48 combined tackles and two pass deflections.
Considering the current state of the Titans' secondary, Adams will presumably earn significant snap share and could even be their starting strong safety. While he is a shell of the player he once was, he could be a meaningful contributor for Tennessee.
The Titans have worked relentlessly to bolster the backend of their defensive unit this offseason, with Adams marking the most recent addition. Even if he proves to have nothing left in the tank, this is a no-harm-no-foul move.