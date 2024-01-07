NFL Rumors: TJ Watt injury diagnosis forces Steelers rookie into spotlight
The TJ Watt injury prognosis is even worse than expected, but it could come with a glimmer of hope for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without TJ Watt if they're lucky enough to make the postseason, as the NFL sacks leader suffered a knee injury that could keep him out for quite some time. While the initial prognosis on Watt was a Grade 3 MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Watt may have torn his MCL.
Expecting Watt to come back for the AFC Wild Card Game is unrealistic, so the Steelers ought to start preparing for life without the outside linebacker now. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, they were already lacking depth in the middle of their linebacking corps, as Kwon Alexander and more were placed on IR earlier this season. Elandon Roberts would likely play, but he won't be 100 percent.
With Watt out of action, Pittsburgh will have to rely heavily on Alex Highsmith, who usually lines up opposite of Watt. Markus Golden should receive some snaps as well.
Steelers rookie thrust into spotlight with TJ Watt injury
With Watt set to miss significant time (at least a few weeks), Nick Herbig should get more playing time at his position. Herbig was an elite pass-rushing force at Iowa, and has three sacks on the season with the Steelers in limited playing time.
“Like we’ve been saying the whole year, the standard is the standard," Herbig said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’ll have to keep that level of play up. T.J. was playing at such a high level. I know T.J. will be there on the sideline for us. He’ll be there for us mentally. That will be so huge for us to still have him around the team still supporting us."
Herbig has played in big moments before, and he and Golden provided some pressure off the outside following Watt's injury against the Ravens. However, facing playoff-caliber starters would be an entirely different challenge.