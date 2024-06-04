Tua Tagovailoa is antsy to make Dolphins pay a hefty sum for his next contract
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa reported to the team’s first day of mandatory minicamp with a noticeable tinge of frustration.
Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his deal, a fifth-year option of his rookie contract that will earn him roughly $23.2 million in 2024. The goal has always been to get a new deal before the regular season begins, but Tagovailoa still has not inked a contract extension with Miami.
The lack of a contract extension has left Tagovailoa with a feeling that he struggled to put into words on Tuesday.
“Not frustrated,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “I’m another word.”
Tagovailoa said that annoyed wasn’t the right word. He wasn’t bothered. Not pissed off, either. Concerned was “way off” from how he’s feeling.
"Probably antsy," Tagovailoa said.
The antsy quarterback was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but a tumultuous start to his career has made him an enigmatic and polarizing player.
Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards last season. He also set career highs in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and games played. Miami came up empty-handed in the playoffs, losing a Wild Card Round matchup for the second consecutive year. Still, Tagovailoa earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023. It was the perfect response to his turbulent 2022 campaign, when two documented concussions ended his season and put his career in doubt.
Tua Tagovailoa is ‘antsy’ about contract extension
The outstanding 2023 season likely earned Tagovailoa a lucrative deal that will make him the highest-paid player in franchise history, and he doesn’t seem willing to take a hometown discount. He has already declined one contract offer from Miami, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Tagovailoa has taken note of lucrative contracts that have been signed by other quarterbacks this offseason.
"I'm not blind to people that are in my position, who are getting paid," Tagovailoa said. "Am I concerned about it? I'm not concerned about it, but there's a lot of discussion that we've had. We're just trying to move that thing in the right direction to where we can both be happy."
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield recently received significant contracts from their respective teams. The Detroit Lions signed quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year contract extension in May.
Goff's average annual salary of $53 million, which trails only Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, is a clear indication that quarterback contracts are continuing to skyrocket.
“My agent updates me, but for me, I don't like updates every time," Tagovailoa said. "You don't got to tell me the little things, just tell me things that matter. Are we getting to where we want to, or are we not? That’s it.”
The Dolphins have to determine how much faith they have in Tagovailoa to stay healthy and lead them to postseason victory.
There are still doubts lingering around Tagovailoa’s ability and, more importantly, his availability. The 26-year-old quarterback has missed multiple games due to seven different documented injuries in three of his four seasons. He also required surgery for ankle and hip injuries during his collegiate career at Alabama.
If Miami plans to invest in Tagovailoa for their long-term future, it would be wise to do it sooner than later. The longer Miami waits, the more expensive Tagovailoa will be. Across the league, quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence are all waiting to sign their own extensions.
"I think there's been a lot of progress at this point, from where we started there's been a lot of progress," Tagovailoa said. "You can ask the other question of, 'Why aren't we seeing an agreement?' Well, that's the tough part about it. That's why it's business. That's why you've got one side and the other trying to meet in the middle."
Fans and analysts alike have had mixed feelings about Miami signing Tagovailoa to a long-term deal. Although Miami did a good job of keeping Tagovailoa upright in the pocket during the 2023 season, it seems that he is likely to miss games in most seasons.
"Just want to get something done," Tagovailoa said. "That's it. Just want to get something done."