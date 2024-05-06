Titans' latest free agency visit could open door for a sneaky Steelers move
By John Buhler
Tyler Boyd is going to sign somewhere, and it might end up being the Pittsburgh Steelers in the end. Okay, maybe not, but there is now a pathway in which the former star receiver the Cincinnati Bengals to return to the metroplex of his alma mater. Even though there was no chance he was going back to Pittsburgh upon the Roman Wilson draft pick out of Michigan, I raise you one Zay Jones in this mess.
This all comes from Ian Rapoport's latest intel for the NFL Network. The noted NFL insider reported on Monday that the former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver is coming to Nashville for a visit. Jones was released by Jacksonville after the NFL Draft. If he signed with the Tennessee Titans, it would reunite him with new offensive coordinator Nick Holz. They were both in Jacksonville last year.
Of course, Jones hasn't signed anything yet. Also, I am pretty sure that Boyd had a great run of success playing professionally in Brian Callahan's offense, who is now the head coach of the Titans. Players often follow coaches on teams who believe in them. While Pittsburgh is a place Boyd is familiar with, there is at least some hope that he could go back to Pittsburgh, even if that is unlikely.
It probably means more that Tennessee may not be a fit after all, especially if they sign Jones instead.
Even though Callahan has left the building, I would just return to the Bengals on a one-year contract.
Zay Jones' Titans visit re-opens door for a Tyler Boyd Pittsburgh return
The Titans fascinate me. No, I don't think they are going to be the least bit good, but I like their head coach, as well as a few other key pieces on their roster. I have long thought that recently franchise-tagged Tee Higgins was the better fit for the Titans anyway, as he hails from The Volunteer State. However, I think Boyd would have fit in quite well there. He does know their offense, as so does Jones.
So If Jones ends up signing with the Titans, that could remove Boyd from the equation to go to Tennessee. Again, I am not so sure he wants to catch passes in an offense coordinated by Arthur Smith, but that's just me. Been there, done that. Then again, you can take the Yinzer out of Western P.A., but you can't always take the Yinzer out of the man. It would be cool to see Boyd in Pittsburgh.
Ultimately, the longer this goes on, I like Boyd's chances of re-signing with the Bengals more and more. I am certain he will be going to a team who is in dire need of a high-quality No. 2 wide receiver. Cincinnati may not need him if the Bengals can convince Higgins that he is the bomb, even though Ja'Marr Chase is clearly Joe Burrow's No. 1 option. The Steelers, well, they have George Pickens...
Eventually, Boyd is going to have to find a place to sit, as Tennessee could be one less landing spot.