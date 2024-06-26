Vikings’ biggest weakness could put Kwesi Adofo-Mensah out of a job
By John Buhler
This 2024 NFL offseason will either make or break the Minnesota Vikings. The two biggest moves general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made was pivoting off Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter in favor of a pair of first-round rookies in J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner. He also added Jonathan Greenard in free agency to amplify the pass rush but also missed out on signing Christian Wilkins.
Minnesota had been a bastion of great pass-rushers over the years. Now PFF has the Vikings rated 30th in that department. They trail the likes of the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, but only ahead of the Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota may not be leading in a ton of games late this season, but not having a reliable pass rush could be what causes the Vikings to lose some.
To be totally fair, Turner was my favorite defensive line prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Vikings ended up with him at No. 17. He was a total disruptor in the trenches while at Alabama. Although Greenard will help bridge the gap, we have to come to terms with the Vikings being only so-so this season. If they compete this year, then great. But if not, well, this team was built toward 2025.
All I know is if the McCarthy and Turner picks fail to pan out, it will be Adofo-Mensah's job on the line.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is on the hook for Minnesota Vikings defensive line
As a guy who roots for a team that absolutely stinks at getting after the passer, you'd be a fool to ever take that crucial part of the game for granted. I have seen the Falcons squander so many leads over the years because of how pitiful the defensive front seven can be at times. Given that Kevin O'Connell is an offensive-minded head coach, look for Brian Flores to make chicken salad out of chicken mess.
Admittedly, I did like Adofo-Mensah's draft quite a bit. It did a lot for me. However, he is more of an ADD kid who wants to blow stuff up at a middle school science fair than a bespectacled bookworm he is more about rockets than Homer Hickam. The October sky will be here before you know it. Unfortunately, the Vikings play in a dome so you won't be able to look up at it and ignore a bad pass rush.
Truth be told, Adofo-Mensah's front-office career will be defined by what becomes of McCarthy more than anything. However, taking what was once a strength for the Vikings and turning it into a weakness under his watch cannot be sitting well with Minnesota fans. Again, this could all be rectified if Turner is the real deal and Greenard is able to take his game to an even higher level playing for them.
Like having a porous offensive line, it is hard to win games when you do not have a reliable pass rush.